Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth Marshall Wins OT Thriller Over Greenway, Superior Sneaks By Proctor

Home ice advantage was key for the Hilltoppers and Spartans.

DULUTH, Minn. – After allowing three unanswered goals, the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team rallied to tie the game and win in overtime over Greenway 4-3 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

In other prep boys action, it was Superior getting the home win over Proctor 2-1.