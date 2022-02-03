RBA Basketball Program Coming Full Circle

Ellie Davis has taken part in the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association camps since she was in 2nd grade. She used to play with UMD, Duluth East, and Denfeld as well.

DULUTH, Minn. — A program that’s been going on for years is coming full circle at Denfeld High School for one young athlete.

“It was really fun because you kind of feel like you were included and it’s nice that they really do include you in everything that they do,” Davis said.

Fast forward 6 years later, she is still participating in these camps, but instead of being the student, she has become the teacher.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that not so long ago I was in their shoes and now I’m teaching them and helping them grow and learn how to be a successful basketball player so it’s really nice”.

Denfeld coach, Erik Reinertsen, began coaching Ellie when she was in 4th grade. Now in 8th grade, she is the only middle schooler on the Denfeld varsity girls’ basketball team.

“It’s been fun to watch her come up through the RBA and then now to have the chance to coach her in high school it’s really cool to see how far she’s come and see that love of basketball continue. And then now for her to be here and giving back that way is neat,” Reinertsen said.

And through her years of playing basketball, Ellie has developed some big dreams.

“Probably go to college and get a scholarship for basketball and then maybe go to the WNBA,” she said.

Although there isn’t a specific team she dreams of playing for yet, the sky is the limit for Ellie.