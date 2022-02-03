UMD Women’s Hockey Ready for Battle Against Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. – There was a period of time fairly recently where the UMD women’s hockey team had to just hope they could get a win over a top-five opponent.

But things have changed because now the Bulldogs have multiple wins over some of the best teams in the country. Assistant captain Gabbie Hughes says that’s due to a confidence level that has been building over time.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend to take on Wisconsin, who come into the series ranked fourth in the country. But they’ve been slipping as of late, winning just two of their last five games.

Puck drop Friday night in Madison is set for 7 p.m.