Winter Bike Week 2022 Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. — Winter bike week 2022 has kicked off in Duluth, it’s a week-long series of community led events, celebrating, educating and empowering people-powered ways to get around town, while also promoting winter activity.

Zeitgeist is hosting a series of in-person and virtual events.

“So we have a lot of people in our community that can help inspire and educate us about doing these types of active living. It keeps our bodies, healthier, makes our communities more sustainable, and gets us out in the winter as safely as possible,” Andrea Crouse, Community Development Manager at Zeitgeist said.

On Friday, Zeitgeist will host a screening of the documentary “Breaking Trail”, about the first woman and person of color to thru-hike the 12-hundred mile ice age trail in winter.

The DTA is also offering free bus rides on Friday, in honor of Rosa Parks for ‘Transit Equity Day.’