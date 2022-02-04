Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide, Suicide in Town of Kelly

TOWN OF KELLY, Wis. – Authorities in Bayfield and Ashland counties are investigating an apparent homicide and suicide that happened in the Town of Kelly Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Bayfield County Communications Center received a report of a car in the ditch on STH 118 just before 7:00 p.m Thursday.

First responders found the female driver dead in the vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. There were no other occupants.

The manner of death is suspected as a homicide. An autopsy is being performed.

Deputies from the Bayfield and Ashland County Sheriff’s Offices identified the victim’s husband as the person of interest in the homicide and began a search for him.

Authorities say around 1:00 a.m. Friday a deputy identified the husband’s vehicle in the Town of Gingles and began to pursue the vehicle.

At this time the driver accelerated at a high speed and turned down Triangle Road.

According to a Friday news release, the vehicle stopped suddenly in the middle of the road almost causing the deputy to collide with the back of the suspect vehicle.

backup was called and when deputies approached the vehicle they found the male occupant, identified as the spouse of the deceased female, had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation