Brrr Garden Debuts at the Great Lakes Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. — Even though it’s not summer the Great Lakes Aquarium still kept its Beer Garden tradition going this month with their first ever Brrr Garden.

The patio space has been used the past two summers for the Beer Garden but this is the first winter they are introducing this version.

They have cocktails named after the sturgeons at the aquarium, like Helga’s Hot Cocoa, Pippin Hot Coffee. and Spike-d Apple Cider.

The aquarium is excited to keep bringing more attention to what they offer on the shores of Lake Superior.

“A lot of people don’t know that this space exists at our aquarium, so it’s really fun to bring people into this space, see a little bit about the outside of the aquarium, talk about some of our animals that are inside, and then be hardy Minnesotans and sit outside with a good drink and a good fire,” Katie Pease, Events Team Lead said.

The aquarium closes at 6, but the free Brrr Garden stays open every Friday in February from 5 to 8.