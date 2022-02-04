Cass County Cabin Fire Leads to Arrest

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Cass County fire crews and deputies responded to reports of a structure fire Monday morning just after 5:30 a.m. on Peninsula Road in Crooked Lake Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when responders arrived at the scene they found a cabin fully engulfed in flames as well as a pickup truck on fire near the shoreline.

Deputies located a 36-year-old male in a garage on the property who had no connection with the property.

The male was arrested and is pending formal charges.

Deputies say the cabin and pickup are a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.