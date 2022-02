Chobak, Giguere Power UMD Women’s Hockey to Road Shutout Over Wisconsin

It's the Bulldogs first win in Madison since November of 2010.

MADISON, Wis. – Senior Elizabeth Giguere would score twice and sophomore Jojo Chobak would record a career-high 45 saves as the UMD women’s hockey team shuts out Wisconsin 3-0 Friday night at the La Bahn Arena.

Gabby Krause scored the other goal for the Bulldogs, who get their first win in Madison since November of 2010.