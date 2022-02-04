Free Gun Locks Available Through the Duluth Police Department

DULUTH, MN – The Duluth Police Department collaborated with a national organization for kid’s guns safety to provide free gun locks for the community.

Gun safety in the home is paramount and these gun locks work to prevent the gun from firing, as well as keep the magazine from being loaded in a handgun.

They can work for some rifles and other types of guns as well. Safety officers are available to answer questions about specific firearms.

“It’s just one extra tool that people can be able to utilize and keep everybody safe, whether its properly securing your firearm, or using this cabled gunlock, or keeping your firearm unloaded and away from your family members. And starting this conversation is very important, and just having these extra tools available is definitely important as well to provide a safe community for all and to keep guns out of the hands of those who don’t need them or shouldn’t have them,” said Duluth Police Department PIO Mattie Hjelseth.

The gun locks are located in the lobby of the Public Safety Building on North Arlington Avenue free for anyone who needs one.