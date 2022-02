Jay Cooke State Park Offering Free Admission Saturday, Feb. 19

CARLTON, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama visits the beautiful and serene Jay Cook State Park where he meets up with Park Naturalist Kristine Hiller for some snowshoeing.

You don’t know what you will find when you venture off the trails and head into the trees!

Jay Cooke State Park will be offering free admission on Saturday, Feb. 19.