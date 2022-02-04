Minnesota AG To Join Investigation of Fatal Police Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota’s attorney general will join the review of the fatal shooting of a Black man by Minneapolis police as they served a search warrant.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that he asked Attorney General Keith Ellison to review events surrounding Wednesday’s killing of Amir Locke.

SWAT team members were serving a search warrant in a downtown apartment building when they entered an apartment shortly before 7 a.m.

Body camera video released late Thursday shows officers using a key to enter the apartment, loudly identifying themselves and kicking a sofa where Locke was under a blanket.

As Locke emerges with a gun in his hand, three shots are heard. The city’s police chief has acknowledged that Locke wasn’t named in the search warrant.