National Wear Red Day Raises Awareness for Cardiovascular Disease

DULUTH, MN – It’s the first Friday of National Heart Month and across the country, people are wearing red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is still the number one killer of both women and men in the United States.

By raising awareness early in the month, the rest of February can be spent doing things to reduce the risk of disease such as eating healthier, getting active, or seeing your doctor.

“Go to your doctor. If you haven’t been to your doctor for a while, many people have put off their well-checks during Covid, go to your doctor. Talk to your doctor about your family history and know your numbers: your cholesterol, your blood pressure, your blood sugar, your BMI. Those numbers will tell you what your risk factors are and what you can do,” said Briana Johnson, development director for the American Heart Association.

You can head to the American Heart Association’s website for additional resources and to learn the warning signs of an imminent cardiac event.