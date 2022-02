Rodberg Scores 1,000th Point as Proctor Girls Basketball Defeats Duluth Denfeld

Hope Carlson finished with 14 points and Rodberg led all scorers with 15 points.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Senior Payton Rodberg scored her 1,000th career point as the Proctor girls basketball team defeated Duluth Denfeld 84-19.

Hope Carlson finished with 14 points and Rodberg led all scorers with 15 points.