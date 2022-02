UMD Women’s Basketball Picks Up Ninth Straight Win, UMD Men Captures North Division Championship

It was a good night for the Bulldogs as they swept the Dragons at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota State Moorhead 67-42 Friday night at Romano Gym.

And in the men’s game, the Bulldogs used a strong second half to knock off the Dragons 80-70 and capture the NSIC North Division championship.