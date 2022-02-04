Wildwoods in Need of Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Duluth is issuing a call for help after the pandemic to ensure they can keep properly caring for injured and rescued animals.

Wildwoods Wildlife Rehabilitation is raising money to expand their outdoor caging area. With the additional space, they would be able to hold more animals in town and properly acclimate them. But, in order to hold more animals, they must acquire a general permit.

“Once we have that in hand, it makes our work easier and it’s easier on the animals because we aren’t going to have to transfer as many animals as we’ve had to date. So, it’s less stress on the animal and it gives us the opportunity to see the process through,” Wildwoods Executive Director, Jessica LaBumbard says.

$25,000 has been raised, and they’re hoping to get $5,000-$7,000 more to help build a perimeter fence outside of the facility, preventing outside animals like skunks from getting in.