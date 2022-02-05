Belgian Club Offers One-Stop-Shop for Local Valentine’s Day Gifts

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the Belgian Club held a one-stop-shop for anyone looking for a gift for a locally-crafted gift for their sweetheart.

30 tables with dozens of vendors were on hand.

One specialized in gifts soft to the touch for the soft at heart.

“I do crocheted items, they’re all handmade. It started out as just doing for fun, and it kind of, everyone wanted them so it turned into a business,” said Gabby McLaine of Gifts by Gab.

“I like the smaller events, you’re able to communicate with different vendors and stuff like that and different crafters and it’s just, able to connect with other people,” she said.

Don’t worry if you haven’t found a gift yet, you still have a little more than a week before Valentine’s Day on the 14th.