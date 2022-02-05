Duluth Boy Scouts Clear Hydrants of Snow to Help Firefighters have Clear Access

DULUTH, Minn.- Some young Duluthians decided to get out and shovel Saturday around some fire hydrants.

8 Boy Scouts with Troop 25 and several troop leaders cleared 10 hydrants in just 3 hours around West Duluth as a service project.

Duluth Firefighters say it’s important residents clear three feet of snow around entire hydrants and make sure a path is open to the street for the fire hose to have clear access.

They say every second counts in a season when they see more structure fires.