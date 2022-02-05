Duluth Public Library Brings Back ‘Blind Date with a Book’

DULUTH, Minn. — The Youth Services Department in the Duluth Public Library is bringing back an old favorite program, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Blind Date with a Book” always proves to be a hit for the library, staff select different books from all genres, and hand-wrap them.

The tag on the outside tells the reader the genre, themes, and first line of the book, to help you choose, but the best part is that you don’t know what you get, until you bring it home and unwrap it.

“You go home and you get to open something and find something unexpected inside and that just kind of reflects on books in general cause you just never really know what’s going to be there, you can’t judge a book by its cover and so it’s a great way of taking it and giving it a shot even though you might not know if it’s something you’ll really like,” Heidi Harrison, Senior Library Technician said.

‘Blind Date with a Book’ runs through February at the downtown Duluth Public Library all you need to participate, of course, is a library card.