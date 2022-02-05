St. Scholastica Basketball Swept by Carleton on Senior Day

Miranda Broberg led the Saints women with 12 points while Nick Carlson recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints men.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch back up, as Carleton got the 58-42 win.

Miranda Broberg led the Saints with 12 points while Liz Frase had a team-high six rebounds.

The Saints fall to 1-18 and will be back in action on Monday against Macalester.

Meanwhile, the St. Scholastica men couldn’t hang on late as Carleton battled back to get the 67-57 win. Quinn Fischer led the way with 21 points while Nick Carlson recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Saints fall to 3-17 on the season and will play at Macalester on Monday night.