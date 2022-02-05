St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Holds Off Bethel to Sweep Weekend Series

The Saints got goals from Arkhip Ledenkov and Michael Talbot while Jack Bostedt finished with 19 saves. 
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey used a two-goal second period to get the 2-1 win over Bethel to sweep the weekend series.

The Saints improve to 9-9-2 on the season and will be back in action Feb. 17 against Gustavus Adolphus.

