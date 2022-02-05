St. Scholastica Men’s Hockey Holds Off Bethel to Sweep Weekend Series

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey used a two-goal second period to get the 2-1 win over Bethel to sweep the weekend series.

The Saints got goals from Arkhip Ledenkov and Michael Talbot while Jack Bostedt finished with 19 saves.

The Saints improve to 9-9-2 on the season and will be back in action Feb. 17 against Gustavus Adolphus.