UMD Basketball Cruises Past Northern State to Sweep Doubleheader

Austin Andrews finished with a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs men stay unbeaten at home, while Ann Simonet finished with 10 points on her senior day as the Bulldogs women won their 10th straight.

DULUTH, Minn. – One day after clinching the NSIC North Division title, the No. 7 Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team continued to roll, defeating Northern State 88-75.

Austin Andrews led the Bulldogs with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Joshua Brown finished with 20 points and Drew Blair tallied 19 points as the Bulldogs stay undefeated at home.

UMD improves to 21-2 on the season and will be back in action next weekend at the University of Mary.

Meanwhile, the UMD women’s basketball team used a big first half offensively and another strong defensive effort to get the 66-46 win over Northern State for their 10th straight win. Brooke Olson led the way with 16 points while Ann Simonet finished with 10 points on her senior day.

UMD improves to 18-4 and will play at the University of Mary next Friday night.