UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Edged by UW-River Falls at Home

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team fell into an early deficit and couldn’t complete the comeback, as UW-River Falls got the 4-3 win to sweep the weekend series.

Dylan Johnson, Reed Stark and Coltyn Bates all scored for the Yellowjackets.

UWS falls to 12-7-2 on the season and will play at UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday.