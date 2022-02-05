Veterans Among Duluth Rally for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Tensions

DULUTH, Minn. — In downtown Duluth, a group gathered to rally for a peaceful resolution to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Fears of a Russian invasion have been growing as the Kremlin continues to build up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s Northern and Eastern borders.

Representatives from the twin ports democratic socialists, veterans for peace, and grandmothers for peace, came together at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street downtown to promote co-existence, and speak out against war.

“The message is ‘negotiate not fight,’ I am also a veteran I was drafted during the Vietnam war so I’ve seen build-up to war and I don’t want to see it anymore,” Bob Kosuth, Organizer, Veteran For Peace said.

Today Russia and Belarus, the country which borders Ukraine, conducted military exercises with a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers.

US troops are heading to Poland, Germany, and Romania the pentagon says not to fight, but to show support for American allied countries in Eastern Europe.