Charges Still Pending In Duluth’s First Homicide Of 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Charges are still pending in Duluth’s first homicide of the year that happened almost one month ago.

St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki told FOX 21 her office is still waiting on the medical examiner’s report involving 42-year-old Ryan Roessler’s death.

Maki said the investigation remains open and active.

Roessler was killed after getting punched in the head Jan. 15 by a 46-year-old man known to the victim, according to Duluth police.

Police said the suspect also damaged the interview room at the public safety building during questioning.