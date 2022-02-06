Duluth YMCA Bans Official, Stands with Girl Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Swimsuit

An independent volunteer race official claimed the 12-year-old's suit went against USA Swimming's policy of no political language. The YMCA said that was inappropriate.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Duluth YMCA has banned an independent volunteer official from all future swim meets after that person nearly disqualified a young girl for wearing a swimsuit sporting the words “Black Lives Matter” at an event at Superior High School Sunday.

“I was like, why do I have to take my suit off if like my life matter, other black people’s lives matters too?” said the swimmer, 12-year-old Leidy Gallona.

According to Gallona and her mother Sarah Lyons, Leidy started competing in the meet, when a race official stopped her and said her Black Lives Matter swimsuit went against USA Swimming’s policy of no political language, and she had to take it off.

Leidy’s mother said when she asked, the official claimed they had the authority to decide what fit the definition of “political.”

Leidy made the swimsuit the night before after hearing about the police shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke, awakened and killed by Officer Mark Hanneman while a SWAT team was serving a no-knock warrant at his apartment in Minneapolis. Interim MPD Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the warrant did not name Locke.

“If someone’s sleeping on their couch, of course, like they’re going to act bad because they didn’t know and if you have a weapon with you of course they’re not going to like react bad,” Gallona said.

Lyons asked her daughter what she wanted to do, and Leidy said she wanted to keep the swimsuit on.

“The easy thing to do would’ve been to take the suit off and she chose not to do that,” Lyons said. “She chose to stand up for what she thinks is right. It’s a proud mama moment for sure.”

“Black people that are getting killed, their lives matter because they were, their lives were taken from them. So I think it’s respectful to show that I matter, everyone that’s black matters too,” the young swimmer said.

So that’s when Lyons called the head of the Duluth NAACP, who was there with other members in support in about 15 minutes.

Then, Sarah said YMCA officials also came by.

She said they were receptive and overturned the official’s decision, allowing Leidy to swim with the BLM suit.

“Like the only kid not swimming can’t be the only black kid who’s swimming in this meet that’s not, we can’t do it like that,” the mother said.

They then removed that volunteer from the competition and banned them from any future YMCA events.

But Lyons said it’s clear something has to change. “We can’t deny that there is emotional damage already done and so just kind of keeping that in mind that we can make things right but that doesn’t mean that harm’s not already done.”

Meanwhile, the “Y” released a statement to the media shortly after Sunday’s incident:

“The Duluth YMCA is working alongside the family of a swimmer following an unfortunate incident during our meet being held at Superior High School today. An independent volunteer official inappropriately barred a student-athlete from taking part in the meet, due to their “Black Lives Matter” swimsuit, stating that it “went against USA Swimming’s policy of no political language. In response to this ruling, Duluth YMCA staff swiftly disputed the claim directly with swimming officials and were in immediate contact with Duluth YMCA Leadership. The Duluth YMCA quickly overruled the decision, removed the official and the student is now participating in the meet. The Duluth YMCA is saddened that the student, their family, and teammates had to endure this unacceptable behavior. The Duluth YMCA will continue our ongoing commitment to train all staff and volunteers on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Duluth Area Family YMCA is committed to being an anti-racist organization and stands with BIPOC communities throughout the Northland and throughout our country. We know that Black Lives Matter and we will continue to work to educate ourselves, to stand against inequality, and to strive to be active allies in the ongoing fight for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Duluth YMCA will work to hold independent officials accountable for further education to address systemic racism. The official is not associated with the Duluth YMCA and will be banned from any further Duluth YMCA hosted swim meets.”

According to Lyons, she and the directors of the YMCA are set to meet Monday to discuss what happened, and the rules, further.