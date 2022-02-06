Koy Nelson Becomes South Shore Boys Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer

PORT WING, Wis. – South Shore senior guard Koy Nelson became the boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer this past weekend.

Nelson passed Jeff Lahti who had 1542 career points. Nelson is averaging over 30 points a game which ranks second in the state of Wisconsin. Earlier this season, Nelson scored a school record 52 points, including another school record 12 three-pointers.

Washington Mystics forward Megan Gustafson currently holds South Shore’s all-time leading scoring record.