Lundeen Productions, Women’s Expo Hold Hygiene Drive for Safe Haven

DULUTH, Minn. — With the Women’s Expo coming up in 2 weeks, Lundeen Productions is bringing back their hygiene drive to help support the Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.

Women, children and sometimes their pets, seek out the services of Safe Haven to escape the threat of at-home abuse or violence.

2020 was the last time Lundeen Productions held this drive, and were able to deliver 6 SUV’s full of items, as well as $2,000, and they look forward to doing it again this year to provide what some of these women and children need.

“Unfortunately domestic violence is a thing and it happens to a lot of women and children in our area so we like to be able to support safe haven shelter to be able to build them up as well,” Kynze Lundeen, Vice President, Lundeen Productions said.

They are collecting items like shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, and clothing from infants to adults.

There are 10 drop-off sites around the Twin Ports:

– Bella Rose Bridal

– AAA Auto Club Group

– Northland Plastic Surgery

– Reid Strelow – State Farm Agent

– Goin Postal

– In Motion Therapy

– Mainstream Boutique of Cloquet

– Edward Jones

– Adolphson Real Estate, Inc.

– Spirit Room

At each locations, are free tickets to the Duluth Women’s Expo for Saturday February 26th at the DECC.

“We like to team up w safe haven and just use our success at the event to be able to kind of have a philanthropic portions to be able to help our community,” Lundeen added.

The last day to donate at the sites is February 24th, but they will still accept items at the Women’s Expo on the 26th.

Items needed:

Shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, soap or body wash, socks (6 mo-adult), underwear (toddler-adult 3x), bar soap and razors, and bath towels.