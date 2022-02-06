Mayor’s Office, Reception Room Renovated, More Secure

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21 got a first look inside the newly renovated Mayor’s Reception Room and Mayor’s Office at Duluth City Hall.

For decades, the Reception Room was dark and very outdated from the 60s or 70s, according to Mayor Emily Larson. But now, it’s looking brighter with improved lighting and sound for press events, a fresh coat of paint, the wood on the walls and doors stripped of layers of dark stain, modern seating for guests and a new conference room table and chairs.

The room is also smaller to make room for a new lobby area next door to the Mayor’s Office.

But beyond that, all doors to the Mayor’s Office and Reception Room are now locked and only accessed with a key fob to give staff a better sense of safety and security instead of doors wide open to whoever showed up, Larson said.

“We did have doors that didn’t lock or weren’t reliable — a lot of poor vision lines. And in an era where people have more passion about how they communicate, it’s important for our staff to feel safe,” Larson said.

The Mayor’s Office and Reception Room were some of the last areas of City Hall to get a remodel. The Parks and Rec. Department is currently also undergoing renovations.