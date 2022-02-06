Snowmobiling Blizzard Tour Raises More Than $1.5 Million To Support Those With ALS

PROCTOR, Minn. — The Black Woods Blizzard Tour just raised more than $1.5 million to support the needs of those diagnosed with ALS.

The three-day snowmobiling ride ran from this past Thursday through Saturday.

Riders go up to Lake Vermillion, then over to Two Harbors and Proctor.

Participants must raise or donate the money, and they clearly have a lot of support, as the top contributor raised more than $123,000 during her ride.

The Blizzard Tour also has sponsors and volunteers who help contribute.

Donations go to the organization tied to the event called Never Surrender, Inc.