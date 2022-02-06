UMD Women’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Wisconsin

Despite falling 5-1 in the finale on Saturday night, head coach Maura Crowell said there are plenty of positives to take away from the weekend, like getting their first win in Madison since 2010.

MADISON, Wis. – Friday night, the UMD women’s hockey team got their first win in Madison since 2010 via a 45 save shutout from Jojo Chobak. But Saturday night, the Badgers stormed back for the 5-1 win, including scoring two goals just 25 seconds apart.

Despites Saturday’s struggles, UMD feels there are a lot of positives to take away from the weekend.

“I thought our defense in zone like in our d-zone was strong all weekend long. I think we have to tighten up some areas that we got exposed in in open ice, and we will. We’ll fix those things and we’ll get better. You come in here and beat a good team at home in front of their crowd on Friday night, they’re going to come at you hard on Saturday and they did. I think overall it was a really good learning experience for us,” UMD head coach Maura Crowell said.

UMD returns home this weekend for a series against St. Thomas.