Author Raising Funds For Suicide Prevention

DULUTH, Minn. – As author Thomas Fellows says, the main thesis of this book, “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering,” is that while 99% of the world tries to avoid suffering, the most successful people and people that will be remembered for generations to come, not only choose to suffer but embrace it fully, often asking for more.

100% of all profits from the book are going to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Health) for suicide awareness in hopes that not another person will ever commit suicide.

The climax of the book is when Fellows, who had read previously in the New York Times best-selling book, A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Mental Illness and Leadership by Nassir Ghaemi, that the more pain you go through, the more empathy you have for others.

Because he learned this, in 2016, when he was suicidal, instead of complaining to God for the pain he was going through, he thanked Him.

In doing so, he lived out the Golden Rule, which can be found in all major religions including Judaism, Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism.

The book was inspired by the writing that 4-time New York Times best-selling author David Brooks wrote on suffering in The Road to Character and by a little-known character in To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee named Mrs. Dubose. In the book, Fellows highlights her choice to choose to suffer by getting Jem, Atticus’ son, to read to her so she would be distracted from the pain of going through morphine withdrawal.

Click here to purchase a copy of the book today.