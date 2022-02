Duluth East Boys Hockey Roars Back for OT Win Over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Noah Teng scored the game-winner for the Greyhounds with less than 20 seconds left in overtime.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to get the overtime win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-3 at the Northwoods Credit Union.

Noah Teng scored the game-winner for the Greyhounds with less than 20 seconds left in overtime.