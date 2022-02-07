Hibbing PD Chooses Winning Name For New K-9

HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department has a name for its new K-9 who will work in electronic detection.

Meet Dottie, the chosen name for this beautiful 2-year-old black lab who is completing K-9 training in Indiana.

The winning name was picked out of more than 400 ideas sent in by the community.

The police department says the meaning of the name Dottie references “dot-com,” since she will work in cases that involve the Internet.

The PD says the name also honors Dottie Powers, who was a female entrepreneur behind the first department store to open in Hibbing called the Itasca Bazaar.

 

