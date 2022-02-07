Morning News Anchor – Full Time

KQDS-TV, FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for an anchor to be part of our two-hour weekday morning newscast. This newscast airs from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. The ideal candidate has anchoring, producing, and reporting experience. We need someone who can connect with our viewers each morning in this high-profile position. You need to be an organized multi-tasker, able to meet tight deadlines, and be versatile each day.

Please submit an e-mailed link of your work samples/application materials to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please)

EOE FOX21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.