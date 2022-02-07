New Lincoln Park Coffee, Tea Shop Attracting Roasters from Across the U.S.

190 Coffee and Tea is Located at 1831 West Michigan Street in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – They’re beverages enjoyed all year long in the Northland, however, a hot cup of tea or coffee on a bitter winter day can be satisfying beyond words.

“This is exactly what I signed up for is negative ten-degree weather, that is what I wanted,” said Corey Roysdon, general manager at 190 Coffee and Tea.

You could say the decision to settle down in Duluth was a caffeinated commitment for Roysdon.

“I just love the coffee community and culture. I love the craft that is involved with coffee and teas,” said Roysdon.

Born and raised in San Diego, Roysdon eventually grew to resent the extreme heat experienced in the Southwest.

“We’re going to be drawing in and bringing in coffee and roasters from all over the country,” said Roysdon.

The Northland newbie is now bringing his coffee and tea expertise to Lincoln Park’s newest addition, 190 Coffee and Tea.

“I want to create a space where people can meet with others while getting work and meetings done,” said Roysdon.

The shop specializes in sourcing its products locally. Whether it’s a collaboration with Mike and Jen’s Hot Cocoa or a fresh drip sourced from Duluth Coffee Company, the taste is beyond satisfactory.

“A big seller has been our Chai Latte, we actually steep all of the ingredients in oat milk for 24 hours,” said Roysdon.

190 will soon be bringing in roasters from places like Portland, Oregon, and parts of Arizona. For now, as the business begins to boom, they’re looking forward to making connections with neighbors and new customers.

“We keep seeing people walk down with their dogs and we love to create a space where they can come get coffee with their dog.”

190 Coffee and Tea is located within the Enger Lofts building in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

The development is currently leasing and is expected to open this fall.