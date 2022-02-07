News/Sports Reporter—Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full-time reporter to join our team. Searching for someone interested in covering both news and sports. The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom environment and a college degree. Should be comfortable doing live shots, capable of enterprising daily story ideas, and able to work well under tight deadlines. You will often partner up with a photojournalist on stories, but the ability to shoot and edit video as needed is also a requirement. Fill-in anchoring would also be part of this job.

Please submit an e-mail link including your work samples, resume, and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC