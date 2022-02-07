Outdoor Enthusiasts Flock To Gooseberry Falls

GOOSEBERRY FALLS, Minn. — While it’s only Monday, people are flocking to Gooseberry Falls to take in all of its winter beauty.

We caught some people strapping on their cross-country skis, snowshoes, and more.

The fresh snow was also a big draw for two friends who were picking up their state park passes and then going for a walk in their snowshoes.

“Energy, meditation, with all of us still being in the COVID pandemic, just to get out and be able to be by yourself or with a friend that you’re not going to be exposed to things and just to get out and enjoy what mother nature has for us here, it’s just so helpful dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety that a lot of people have, just to get outside,” Cheryl Passe said next her friend Marlys Anderson. “It helps the winter go faster, and it’s always fun to be with a friend and do it!”

Gooseberry Falls is open every day from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.