Prep Basketball: Cromwell-Wright Girls, Duluth Marshall Boys Defend Home Court; Esko Girls Pick Up Road Win in Double OT

It was a good way to the start the week for the Cardinals, Eskomos and Hilltoppers.

CROMWELL, Minn. – In a battle of two of the best teams in Section 7A, it was the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball teams getting the home win over South Ridge 55-45 Monday night.

In other prep basketball action, the Esko girls won a double overtime thriller over Superior 43-41 and the Duluth Marshall boys took care of business at home with a 68-38 win over Lakeview Christian Academy.