Strong First Half Powers St. Scholastica Women’s Basketball Past Macalester

DULUTH, Minn. – Sophomore guard Miranda Broberg led the way with 21 points as the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team defeated Macalester 68-57 Monday night at the Reif Gym.

Proctor native Liz Frase also chipped in with 14 points as the Saints pick up their second win of the season.