Two Arrested in Connection to Shooting Incident in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place in Superior over the weekend.

According to the Superior Police Department, on Friday officers responded to the 700 block of Bridge Avenue after receiving multiple calls of a male shooting a gun out of a second-story apartment window.

One caller told dispatch that a bullet had gone through a back window in their house.

When officers arrived at the apartment they secured the location and identified the apartment where the shots originated from by speaking with multiple witnesses. Witnesses also helped to identify the male suspect.

According to the police department, officers surrounded the apartment and took the male suspect into custody.

A field sobriety test was conducted on the male and officers say he was found to be intoxicated.

An adult female and a two-year-old child were also in the apartment with the suspect at the time of the shooting incident.

During further investigation officers found bullet holes in a nearby dumpster, house, parked car, and garage.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, officers found a handgun under the mattress of the two-year-old’s bed.

The male suspect was arrested for recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, probation violation, and going armed with a firearm while intoxicated.

The adult female occupant of the apartment was also arrested for resisting/obstruction arrest, attempted battery to a police officer, and disorderly conduct.