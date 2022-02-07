‘Unity Fund’ Launches In Twin Ports To Strengthen African Heritage Communities

To celebrate Black History Month, the Unity Fund has launched in the Twin Ports to help strengthen African Heritage communities through current and future projects.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and the Ordean Foundation are supporting the fund by each matching up to $50,000 in donations.

Organizers say it’s critical to acknowledge racism and our nation’s dark history with the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Color) community while breaking down barriers for more equality.

“It will support actions advancing racial equity that will increase health and wellness, resiliency, and sustainability. It will also help to engage all of our community members in efforts to end racism in our community,” said Janet Kennedy, a founding member of the Unity Fund and Duluth city councilor.

One of the ideas in the works is a video project of storytelling to document experiences of African Heritage women.

Donors can give at dsacommunityfoundation.com or by mailing a check to the Community

Foundation, 324 W. Superior St., Suite 700, Duluth, MN, 55802, with “Unity Fund” in the notation.