Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Announce Youth of the Year Competition Winner

DULUTH, Minn. – The Boys and Girls clubs of the Northland announced the winner of the Youth of the Year Contest today.

The long running event promotes things such as service to the club, academic success, and life goals. Club members who are between the ages of 14 and 18 are allowed to compete for the title ‘Youth of the Year’, with the winner earning scholarship money and a spot in the state competition.

From there, candidates will have a chance to compete at the national level, were the winner will take home an additional $50 thousand dollars in scholarship money.

This years Northland winner was Aspen Ratcliffe.

“It feels good to represent a place I’ve been going to the last few years since I moved here. The club has really made me realize that I can do more in my life; I can be something, I can do something in my life you know. Had me feel confident in myself,” Northland Youth of the Year Winner, Aspen Ratcliffe says.

For this competition, Aspen had to write three essays on three different subjects and present a speech in front of a panel of judges.