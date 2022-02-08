Business at Local Flower Shops Blooming Ahead of Valentine’s Day

The owner of the Rose Man on Central Entrance says in a typical Valentine's Day week she can sell upward of 12,000 flowers.

DULUTH, Minn.- With Valentine’s Day less than a week away local flower shops are seeing more business.

But this year, she says due to the supply chain shortage her wholesalers are sending her fewer flowers per box.

Bouquets and roses are best sellers and she loves helping her customers with things like engagements during this special week.

“It’s really fun yeah. It’s exciting. And calming that person down and getting his nerves down and saying it’s all going to be good you’re going to rock this, right?” said owner Julie Stabe.

“It’s just timeless I guess that way. I think all women like flowers, whether it’s a rose or not but the rose is the symbol of love,” she said.

Valentine’s Day is this coming Monday and the owner says she always sees a fair share of people coming in just days before.