City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Kenwood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in Kenwood.

The break was reported Tuesday afternoon and is located at the Mt. Royal Shopping Circle.



City officials say water has been turned off on Vahalla Drive and Berwick Court.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.