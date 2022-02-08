City of Duluth Looking to Fill 25 Openings on Boards, Commissions

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth is looking for a couple dozen people to fill open positions on city-run boards, commissions, and authorities.

There are currently 25 openings, some of them carried over from the year before, but a majority are due to staffing changes after the New Year.

Vacancies include one on the Indigenous Commission, one on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and two needed for the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area Authority.

Officials say it’s a way to grow your leadership, and be a part of change in the city.

“We know that people live here, they move here, they stay here and work here because they care about this place and the people in it,” said Alicia Kozlowski, Community Relations Officer.

“So this is a really good opportunity to make sure that your voice is heard and that you have an impact directly on your government and your community,” she said.

The deadline to apply for these seats on the City’s website is March 1st.