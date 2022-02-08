Denfeld Boys Hockey Presents Special Jersey to Local Military Veteran

Frank Baker-Hartley had no idea the Hunters were paying him a visit and even presented him with two tickets to Wednesday's game.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday night, the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team will host military appreciation night as the Heritage Center. As part of the event, the team ordered jerseys for sponsors, but when one of those sponsors asked for the jersey to be donated, the Hunters knew just who it should be.

The players went up to Edgewood Vista Senior Living to present a jersey to Frank Baker-Hartley with his nickname ‘Wizard’ on the back of it.

“My mom has known him for a while since she’s been working here and we wanted to give him a big thanks and thank him for his service. It’s something that can make someone’s day and I’m glad we were able to do it,” senior forward Logan Nylund said.

“High school hockey is important to me and always has been and Denfeld is the team that I’m going with,” Baker-Hartley added.

Puck drop for Wednesday’s game between Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East is set for 7:00 p.m.