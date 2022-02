Eveleth-Gilbert’s Will Bittmann Grabs 1,000th Career Rebound

Back in December, Bittmann reached the 1,000-point milestone.

EVELETH, Minn. – Monday night, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Will Bittmann made program history, becoming the only player to grab 1,000 rebounds.

This is the Golden Bears' final season as a program as they will merge with Rock Ridge next season.