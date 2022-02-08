Mayor Emily Larson To Provide Emergency Declaration Update Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson says she will provide an update tomorrow on the local state of emergency and face-covering requirement that went into effect on January 14.

“I will be providing an update tomorrow at noon virtually regarding the emergency declaration that is in effect until February 12, 2022,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “I have been talking to the local hospitals, business groups, and others and I look forward to sharing that update tomorrow.”

The virtual press conference will be streamed live on the City of Duluth’s Facebook page as well as on the Fox 21 Facebook page.