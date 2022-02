Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Girls Top Virginia, Hermantown Boys Roll Past Proctor

The Hilltoppers were victorious at home, while the Hawks took care of business on the road.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team shook off a slow start to get the home section win over Virginia 61-51 Tuesday night.

And in prep boys basketball action, Hermantown earned a home win over Proctor 95-76.