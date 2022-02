Prep Girls Hockey: Duluth Marshall, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Win Section Quarterfinal Match-Ups

The Hilltoppers and Lumberjacks will meet Saturday in the section semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the first round of the Section 7A girls hockey playoffs, Duluth Marshall held on to beat Rock Ridge 2-1 and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton blanked North Shore 4-0.

The Hilltoppers and Lumberjacks will meet Saturday in the section semi-finals.